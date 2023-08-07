Naga Body Calls For Rallies In Manipur On Wednesday Over Decades-Old Political Issue

The Kuki tribals are engaged in an ethnic battle with the majority Meitei in Manipur.

Amid ethnic unrest in the state, the Nagas of Manipur will be holding a massive rally on Wednesday, asking for a resolution of the vexed Naga political issue.

The United Naga Council (UNC), the top body of the Nagas in Manipur, would hold rallies in the Naga areas of the state to resolve the decades-old Naga political issue based on the Framework Agreement, signed on August 3, 2015.

Kuki tribal body Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) has announced to support the UNC's mass rally in four Naga-dominated districts -- Tamenglong, Chandel, Ukhrul and Senapati.

The Kuki tribals are engaged in an ethnic battle with the majority Meitei in Manipur since May 3, which has resulted in the deaths of over 160 people and left over 700 injured from both communities.

The UNC in a statement said that Naga peace talks with the government have made significant progress with the signing of the historic Framework Agreement between the Government of India and NSCN-IM eight years ago.

However, the inordinate delay in signing the 'Final Agreement' is a cause for concern and has the potential to derail the peace negotiation, it said.

'Greater Nagalim' along with the separate flags and constitution are the NSCN-IM's core demands causing the delay in the final resolution of the much-expected Naga issue.

Greater Nagalim stipulates the integration of Naga-inhabited areas of Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Myanmar.

There is stiff opposition to the NSCN-IM's demand in the neighbouring states.

In 2001, Manipur witnessed violent agitation against the NSCN-IM demand and even the state legislative assembly was partially burnt.

Many people lost their lives when the ceasefire between the Centre and NSCN-IM was extended without territorial limits.

"Enduring the apathetic attitude of the successive Manipur governments for over fifty years' vis-a-vis denial of tribals' constitutional rights and institutional injustices meted out by the majoritarian hegemony in socio-politico and economic spheres upon the suppressed tribal communities, it is prudent on the part of the central leadership to act conscientiously thereby expedite the processes of resolving the legitimate demands of both the tribal communities in the form of separate administration for the Kukis and in conformity with the Framework Agreement for the Nagas so as to ensure lasting peace in the beleaguered, torn-apart state of Manipur," the KIM statement said.

The non-tribals Meiteis account for around 53 per cent of Manipur's around 3.2 million population and live mostly in the valley regions while the tribal Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts, which cover around 90 per cent of the geographical areas of Manipur.