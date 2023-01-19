2 Arrested In Delhi Terror Case Tried To Go To Pak Twice Via Nepal But Failed: Report

The two arrested terrorists were planning to target "right-wing Hindu leaders," police said.

Naushad Ali, the terrorist who was arrested in the Jahangirpuri area of the national capital, has made important revelations before the Delhi Police stating that he received instructions from his Pakistani handlers and tried going to Pakistan through Nepal twice but failed, sources said on Thursday.

Naushad Ali and his associate Jagjit Singh alias Jagga were arrested last Thursday in Delhi. They were in touch with terrorists of the Harkat-ul Ansar outfit and the Hizbul Mujahideen, which has been designated as a terror outfit in India.

According to the sources, during the interrogation by the Special Cell, Naushad revealed that he was constantly receiving instructions from Pakistani handlers Asfaq and Suhail. Naushad had constant contact with Pakistani terrorist Asfaq alias Arif.

Asfaq alias Arif is a special member of the terrorist organization Lashkar e Taiba.

"It was Arif who got Naushad to meet Suhail, another Pakistani terrorist. Suhail is also a member of the terrorist organization LeT, which is currently operating from Pakistan," sources said.

"Suhail had prepared a plan to target some big leaders of Punjab," sources added.

Naushad revealed during the probe that when he was in jail, he had met Nadeem associated with the terrorist organization Harkat-ul-Ansar.

"After coming out of jail on parole, Nadeem had inducted Naushad into the Harkat-ul-Ansar organization to work together for Jihad," sources quoted him as saying.

Naushad, who was imprisoned for murder, was released from jail in 2018 after 25 years, since then he started working for Pakistani terrorist Suhail.

Sources said that Naushad also went to Nepal twice in 2019 to find a way to go from Nepal to Pakistan.

"But the Nepali officer through whom he was getting his Nepali passport made, was arrested on charges of bribery. And he was not able to escape to Pakistan," sources said.

Naushad had been lodged in different jails in India for almost 27 years and during that time he kept meeting the terrorists of Pakistani terrorist organizations, after which he started working for them.

Earlier, the Delhi Police said that the two arrested terrorists were in direct contact with at least four persons who have links with Pakistan-based terror organisation Harkat-ul Ansar and Hizbul Mujahideen.

The revelations come days ahead of the Republic Day celebrations in Delhi where security has been heightened for the event.

The terrorists were also in touch with certain gangsters namely Sunil Rathi, Neeraj Bawana, Irfan Chhenu, Hashim Baba, Ible Hasan and Imran Pehelwan, police have found.

The two arrested terrorists were tasked to carry out targeted attacks on "right-wing Hindu leaders," Delhi Police had said.