'Worst Airline, Mental Torture': TV Actor Slams Vistara Over Misplaced Bag

Surbhi Chandna came down heavily on Vistara in multiple social media posts. (File)

Television actor Surbhi Chandna, known for her role in Naagin 5, has accused budget airline Vistara of "mental harassment", alleging her priority luggage was misplaced and a ground staff misbehaved with her at Mumbai airport.

Vistara has assured the actor that her issue will be addressed on priority.

Ms Chandna, who has also featured in Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah and the 2012 series Qubool Hai, came down heavily on Vistara in multiple posts on her social media handles on Saturday.

The WORST AIRLINE award goes to @airvistara A priority bag was offloaded for reasons best known to them.they have wasted the entire day and i still have not been assured if the bag has reached the mum apt or no.. false promises by the incompetent staff horrible delays by airline — Surbhi Chandna (@SurbhiChandna) January 13, 2024

"The WORST AIRLINE award goes to @airvistara. A priority bag was offloaded for reasons best known to them. They have wasted the entire day and I still have not been assured if the bag has reached the mum apt or no. False promises by the incompetent staff horrible delays by airline," she said on X.

This prompted a quick response on X from the airline, who sought her booking details to address the issue.

"They are not sure if they can even arrange a vendor to send the bag in case they locate it all this after they have mentally tortured me. False promises by the incompetent staff has caused mental harassment...horrible delays by the airline...I suggest you'll to think a 100 times before you fly this pathetic airline," her full post read on her Instagram story.

Also Read | Actor Radhika Apte Locked In Airport For Hours, No Access To Loo, Water

In another post, she accused a Vistara ground staff of being "extremely rude" at the Mumbai airport.

"Deepika Pawar - @Vistara Mumbai airport ground staff is extremely unprofessional & undertrained and was unapologetic of the situation. Extremely rude in her approach straight up said 'we do not know when your bag will come and we cannot commit anything'. Also when asked about delivery, she said 'my vendors are occupied and I will not be able to deliver the bag to you. It will be better if you come to pick it up. This is the pathetic staff and service of the airline when they are at fault," her Instagram story read - the text in all caps.

Vistara responded soon to her post on X and said, "Hi Ms. Chandna, we are having this checked. Please be assured we will have this addressed on priority."

Her incident follows another celebrity's airport nightmare on Saturday. Actor Radhika Apte yesterday shared her ordeal at an airport when she and other co-passengers were locked inside the aerobridge after the flight was delayed. The 'Sacred Games' actor did not name the city or the airline, but shared photos and videos on Instagram.