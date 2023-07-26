'My Support With You': Sonia Gandhi's Message To AAP's Sanjay Singh

Members of the INDIA alliance have been camping out outside parliament.

Congress's Sonia Gandhi today commended Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh on the Opposition's handling of the Manipur issue in Parliament -- a move seen as a fresh sign of the new bonhomie between the two parties that were not the best of friends. Members of the INDIA alliance have been camping out outside parliament, demanding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi give a statement on the issue in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Last night they held a candle-light protest near the Gandhi statue.

Mr Singh tweeted a video of the interaction. "Former Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi met and said on the movement being run by Team INDIA against Manipur violence, "My support is with you," read a rough translation of his Hindi caption.

कांग्रेस की पूर्व अध्यक्ष श्रीमती सोनिया गांधी जी ने मुलाक़ात कर टीम INDIA द्वारा मणिपुर हिंसा के ख़िलाफ़ चलाये जा रहे आंदोलन पर कहा "मेरा समर्थन आपके साथ है" pic.twitter.com/h4th2ugiQu — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) July 26, 2023

Mr Singh - suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the rest of the session during Opposition protests on Manipur -- has been spearheading the sit-in protest.

Conducting this amid a heavy downpour today, he tweeted: "Second day of the protest. Heavy rain! Perhaps God is also crying over the condition of Manipur. The question is only on one Manipur, when will Modi ji speak in the Parliament?" he tweeted earlier.

He was joined by MPs from AAP and other opposition parties, many of whom were seen holding "INDIA for Manipur" placards. Mr Singh's restoration to the upper house is also one of the demands of the protesters.

The government is not ready to meet the opposition demand of the Prime Minister addressing the House on the situation in Manipur.

Sources said this is not the first time the northeastern state is witnessing terrible violence. But no Prime Minister had visited the state when violence took place in 1993 and 1997. It was not discussed in parliament and only on one instance, the Minister of State for Home had given a statement.

In this instance, the situation is under control in Manipur and no one died in violence in last 15 days. The government is now clear that only the Home Minister will speak on the Manipur situation, sources said.