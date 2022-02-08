"My Only Fault Was...": Assam Journalist Assaulted By Cops On Camera

Jayant Debnath said that the cops got more furious when he told them that he was a journalist

In a shocking incident, two police constables assaulted a journalist in Assam after he questioned them for not wearing helmets. The incident occurred in Assam's Chirang district yesterday.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media and is causing an outrage. The journalist, Jayant Debnath, can be seen being beaten by the two cops even as a crowd gathered around the spot.

They then call on more cops to forcefully make Mr Debnath sit in a police jeep.

The journalist alleges that he saw the two policemen not wearing helmets and asked them what message this would give to the public.

"Two policemen on a bike were not wearing helmets, my only fault was that I questioned them saying what message would it give to the general public. They abused, assaulted me in broad daylight," Mr Debnath told ANI.

Mr Debnath said that the cops got more furious when he told them that he was a journalist.

Assam police have taken cognizance and are investigating the matter based on a FIR filed by Jayant Debnath.

We are taking necessary action in the matter based on the FIR against the two constables, said Laba Kr Deka, Chirang Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

The two cops have been 'reserved closed'.

Mr Debnath urged the Assam government to take quick action and ensure that lawmakers don't break the law.

"I want to tell the Assam government that you make laws and your own people break them. I urged the government to take quick action," Mr Debnath said.

"Had the incident occurred at night, they would have perhaps shot me dead. I am shocked by their behaviour," he added.