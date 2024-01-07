'My Detractors See Me In Their Dreams': Uddhav Thackeray

Uddhav Thackeray said his detractors know that all of Maharashtra is with him (File)

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said his detractors see him in their dreams despite stealing the party's name and symbol, adding that he knows the people of Maharashtra are with him.

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister was addressing supporters at his home - 'Matoshree' - in Mumbai's suburban Bandra today.

"Despite stealing my party's name and symbol, the detractors see me in their dreams. They know Uddhav Thackeray is not alone, that all of Maharashtra is with him," the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief said.

"Love and affection are not for sale. These emotions cannot be purchased," Mr Thackeray asserted.

Referring to some political workers rejoining Shiv Sena (UBT) in Ulhasnagar - a part of the Thane district and a stronghold of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Mr Thackeray said there is a battle ahead but struggles can be overcome if loyalists stick together and fight.

Speaking on the Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya on January 22, Mr Thackeray said he would offer prayers at the Kalaram Temple in Nashik on that day and perform a 'maha aarti' on the banks of the Godavari river.

He also said he would tour the Kalyan Lok Sabha seat, represented by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde.

The Shiv Sena split in June 2022 when Mr Shinde led a rebellion with several MLAs, bringing down the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Mr Shinde's faction was given the 'Shiv Sena' name and 'bow and arrow' symbol by the Election Commission of India.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)