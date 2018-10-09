Muzaffarpur Case: Bail Plea Of Ex-Bihar Minister Manju Verma Rejected

Manju Verma had moved the high court after her anticipatory bail plea got rejected.

The Patna High Court on Tuesday dismissed an anticipatory bail plea filed by former Bihar minister Manju Verma who is facing arrest in an Arms Act case.

Justice Sudhir Singh turned down the application of Ms Verma, against whom an FIR was lodged in August at Cheria Bariarpur police station of Begusarai district after the seizure of about 50 cartridges from her residence.

The seizure was made during a raid conducted at Verma's Patna and Begusarai residences by the Central Bureau of Investigation in connection with the Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal.

Ms Verma had stepped down as the Social Welfare minister following reports alleging close links between her husband Chandrashekhar Verma and Brajesh Thakur, the prime accused in the scandal.

She had moved the high court after her anticipatory bail plea was rejected by a Begusarai court on August 25.