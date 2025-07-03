Beyond Distinction: University In Bihar Gives Students 257 Marks Out Of 100

Years ago, a TV advertisement became popular in which a student was given extra marks for good handwriting with the Apsara pencil; the teacher gave him 105 out of 100, but teachers at Bhim Rao Ambedkar University in Bihar's Muzzafarpur beat that, giving students 257 marks in a 100-mark exam.

The irregularities came to the fore when several postgraduate students were given 257 marks in a 100-mark and some were given 225 in a 30-mark practical exam. The students are shocked and unhappy and forced to take rounds of the university and college due to the error.

Mark sheets of many students have been withheld, while some have been shown as failed, when they gave all the exams and performed well.

This is not the first time irregularities have come to the fore in the examination results of BRAU. In the past, complaints have been received of gross negligence in adding marks, answer sheet evaluation and result publication in the UG and PG examinations.

Students alleged that such mistakes have put their careers in danger, but the university administration shrugs it off every time by calling it a minor mistake.

The university's examination controller said it happened due to technical or human error. He assured that all errors would be rectified within the next two working days, and correct mark sheets would be given to the students.

