Man Who Fled Police Custody Last Week Arrested In UP

Muzaffarnagar Police on Monday arrested a person with a criminal record, who had escaped from their custody last week, according to an official.

Imlakh, who is facing charges under the Gangster Act and has six cases lodged against himself, had escaped when an irate mob attacked a police party at Sherpur village.

According to SSP Abhishek Yadav, police had lodged a case against several people in this connection and four of them were arrested.

Imlakh has also been accused of supplying fake mark sheets to people and his properties worth Rs 25 crore were attached last week.