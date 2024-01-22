Muslim Woman Names Newborn Ram Rahim On Day Of Ram Temple Inauguration

A Muslim woman on Monday gave birth to a child and named him Ram Rahim, giving a message of Hindu-Muslim unity on the day of the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Dr Naveen Jain, the in-charge of the District Women hospital, said that a woman Farzana gave birth to a baby boy on Monday. "Both the child and the mother are fine", Dr Jain said.

"The child's grandmother Husna Banu has named him Ram Rahim," he added.

Banu said that she has named the child Ram Rahim to give a message of Hindu-Muslim unity.

