Murder Accused On Run For 28 Years Caught At Mumbai Airport

The accused was arrested at Mumbai airport after he landed from Qatar. (Representational)

A man accused in a murder case, who had been on the run for 28 years, was apprehended at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in neighbouring Mumbai, police said on Friday.

The police on Thursday arrested the accused who was wanted in connection with the killing of five members of a family in Kashirmira in November, 1994, senior inspector Aviraj Kurade of MBVV police said.

Jagranidevi Prajapati (27) and her four children, in the age group of three months to five years, were killed in their house by three men, he said.

The police had received tip-offs about one of the accused who was working in Qatar and they were tracking his movements. He landed in Mumbai on Thursday and was apprehended with the help of the airport authorities, the official added.

