3 Class 10 Students Were On A Bike Making Reels. They Crashed, 2 Died

Three Class 10 students were on a bike in Bihar, shooting a reel when their vehicle collided with a stationary bus, instantly killing two people, while the third person is in a critical condition.

The incident was reported from Bariyarpur Sultanganj near National Highway 80 in Munger, roughly 170 km from state capital Patna.

Shubham and Anand Kumar died in the accident.

The injured boy, Sonu Kumar, is undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

Sources say the three friends were going to Sultanganj on a bike, making reels and videos on National Highway 80.

While making the reel, the young man riding the bike lost control and the vehicle collided head-on with a stationary bus on the highway, said sources.

"Awareness is always being spread about road safety. But despite this, especially the youth are not able to understand this. And they become victims of accidents. In such a situation, an appeal is made to the people of Munger that they should always follow traffic rules, wear helmets, do not drive bikes or vehicles at a high speed, do not do triple loading, do not use mobile while driving bike or vehicle," said Imran Masood, Superintendent of Police, Munger.

(With inputs from Rohit Kumar)