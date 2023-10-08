Mundra Port Celebrates 25 Years Of Stellar Operations, Unparalleled Growth

Mundra Port celebrated 25 years of path-breaking operations

Commemorating a landmark journey, Mundra Port celebrated 25 years of path-breaking operations, highlighting its expansion and evolution as one of the largest ports globally. Since berthing its first ship, MT Alpha on 7 October, 1998, the port has consistently demonstrated a visionary approach, unwavering ambition and impeccable execution, positioning itself as one of the premier and technologically advanced ports on the global map.

Commenting on the occasion, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said, "Mundra, for me, is much more than just a port. It is the beachhead of a horizon of possibilities for the entire Adani Group."

"25 years ago, when we started the journey, we dreamt of a beacon that would represent India's march forward. The heartbeat of this commitment resonates not just in Mundra but throughout the nation and echoes in the confidence of every stakeholder who had the faith to sail on this journey with us," he said.

"As we mark our silver jubilee, Mundra stands as a testament to the wonders that can unfurl when foresight, tenacity and a united community converge. Along with our employees and partners, we did not merely construct a port; we sculpted an emblem of global excellence, transforming an entire region and crafting new blueprints. Our confidence has never been higher and Mundra will continue to trailblaze, setting benchmarks on the global canvas," Mr Adani said.

Emerging as a crucial trade gateway, Mundra Port has grown into a multimodal hub that drives trade and fortifies economic progression. From its modest inception, it has ascended to prominence and has contributed over Rs 2.25 lakh crore to the state and national exchequer in the past 25 years, emphasising its central role in India's economic framework. Also, it has generated employment exceeding 7.5 crore man-days since inception.

"Today, Mundra is a showcase of world-class infrastructure - and anyone who sees Mundra will agree that it is a very visible tribute to the vision and the determination of pioneering entrepreneurs like Gautam Adani, who refused to stop thinking big and thinking long-term," CEO and Whole Time Director Karan Adani said in a statement.

"We see this multidimensional transformation of Mundra, in just 25 years, as the Adani Group's humble contribution to nation-building. What was once barren is now India's EXIM gateway and an extraordinary global hub for trade and commerce. I would say, very confidently, that we have succeeded in creating a powerful catalyst for India's growth - and I also believe that our journey has just begun," Karan Adani said.

From a handful of tonnes in 1998, Mundra went on to handle 100 MMT in 2014, the first in India to do so. Today, the port handles over 155 MMT (again the first in India), which constitutes nearly 11 per cent of India's maritime cargo.

Mundra is also the EXIM gateway for container traffic. In fact, 33 per cent of India's container traffic flows through the port across a dedicated freight corridor that offers the unique facility of double-stack containers from the northern hinterland to Mundra.

Mundra Port serves the vast northern hinterland with seamless multimodal connectivity. As the nation's largest commercial port, spread over 35,000 acres, Mundra boasts of state-of-the-art facilities including the largest coal, natural gas, and auto terminals.

Its deep draft and all-weather capabilities ensure efficient cargo evacuation and minimal turnaround time. Its strategic advantages and superior facilities have made it the preferred choice for major global shipping lines.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), a part of the globally diversified Adani Group, has evolved from a port company to an Integrated Transport Utility providing an end-to-end solution from its port gate to customer gate.