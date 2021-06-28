Mumbai's New 2,170-Bed Jumbo Covid Facility Built In Just 35 Days

The facility has 42 ICU beds for children and 20 beds in the dialysis unit, besides a 40-bed triage

Mumbai, the country's financial capital, now has a new 2,170-bed Jumbo Covid Hospital. The city, one of the worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic, readied the new state-of-the-art facility in a little over a month.

The makeshift dedicated Covid hospital in suburban Malad has been built using German technology that is fireproof and environment-friendly in just 35 days.

At the new facility, 70 per cent of the beds will have oxygen supply and a 384-bed isolation room has also been set up.

The facility has been equipped with 42 ICU beds for children and 20 beds in the dialysis unit, besides a 40-bed triage.

Two hundred and forty CCTV cameras have been installed for round the clock monitoring.

The new facility was handed over to the city's civic body BMC by Mumbai's development authority MMRDA today in the presence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"This afternoon, MMRDA handed over a dedicated COVID Jumbo Hospital at Malad to the BMC in the presence of CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray. This 2,170-bed hospital has facilities like oxygen beds, ICU, Pediatric ICU, dialysis, and other state-of-the-art equipment," the Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

The new facility has been built at a time when there is a growing fear of an impending third wave of the pandemic and rising cases of the Delhi Plus Covid variant across the state and the country.

The state, which has been the worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic, has reported over 60 lakh cases so far with more than 1.21 lakh deaths. It has also logged 8,646 cases of mucormycosis or Black Fungus infections and 828 deaths due to it.