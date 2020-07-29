Mumbai's Dharavi Sees 3 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally 2,543: Civic Body

Dharavi slum area on Tuesday saw one of the lowest single-day growth. (File)

Mumbai's Dharavi slum area on Tuesday saw one of the lowest single-day growth in new COVID-19 cases with just three additions, taking the cumulative tally to 2,543, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

A total of 2,204 patients have recovered so far, leaving the area with only 88 active cases, an official said. Once a COVID-19 hotspot, Dharavi battled out successfully over a period of time.

On July 7, it had recorded only one COVID-19 case, its lowest.

On two occasions on July 4 and July 26, the largest slum had reported two cases in a day. On July 8, three new cases were detected.