Mumbai Woman's Body Found In Plastic Bag, Daughter Questioned: Police

An investigation is underway. (Representational)

A decomposed body of a 53-year-old woman was found in a plastic bag in the Lalbhaug area, informed police on Wednesday. Police informed further that the 22-year-old daughter of the dead woman was taken into custody for questioning.

"The decomposed body of a 53-year-old woman was found in a plastic bag in the Lalbhaug area. The 22-year-old daughter of the dead woman was taken into custody for questioning," said DCP Pravin Mundhe.

The police took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem.

An investigation is underway and further details are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)