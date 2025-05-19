Advertisement
Mumbai Woman, Teen Boyfriend Arrested Over Rape, Murder Of Minor Girl: Cops

The child was brought to a government hospital on Sunday night with injuries on her private parts, after which doctors there alerted police, the official said. The child later died.

Read Time: 2 mins
Mumbai Woman, Teen Boyfriend Arrested Over Rape, Murder Of Minor Girl: Cops
Further investigation is underway, say cops (Representational)
Mumbai:

A woman and her teen boyfriend were arrested on Monday in connection with the rape and murder of her two-and-half-year-old daughter, a Mumbai police official said.

The child was brought to a government hospital on Sunday night with injuries on her private parts, after which doctors there alerted police, the official said. The child later died.

"The 19-year-old accused had sex with the 30-year-old woman and then raped the child in her presence. The woman, however, told doctors the child was suffering from epilepsy," the Malwani police station official said.

Based on a medical report, the woman and her teen boyfriend were arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for rape, murder and other offences, he said.

"The woman was living with her child at her mother's house after her divorce. She then entered into a relationship with the 19-year-old man," he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

