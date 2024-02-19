Mumbai Woman Flags X User's 'Brothel' Remark On Her Video, Cops Respond

Shruti Parija alleged she made "endless" requests to Prateek Aaryan to take the down video

Mumbai police on Saturday responded to a woman who sought their help after an X user made a "kotha" (a term associated with brothels) reference to her dance video and refused to take the post down. Taking to X, Shruti Parija alleged that she made "endless" requests to Prateek Aaryan to take down the video but he "refused".

The controversy erupted after Mr Aaryan posted a video of Ms Parija dancing at a college fest. The Indian schools and colleges are well known for organising 'sanskritik karyakram' (cultural programme) and performances based on traditional and regional culture, but now it has become a 'kotha', he wrote on February 13.

"In the name of cultural events, shaking booty on item songs is all they call a cultural program. Along with the education system, the cultural system is in danger in India. What a downfall for this generation and colleges in India," Mr Aaryan added.

Two days later, Ms Parija commented on the post, which now has over 25 lakh views, and said that she was the girl in the video and that she did not "consent" for him to be reposting her video.

"Please take it down," Ms Parija requested and said that she was not a student at the college but was, in fact, a professional performer.

"I was the judge there. The students, audience and everyone in the auditorium requested me to perform on this track at their own fest," she said.

"You have a right to voice what is right and what is not but not to the extent of defaming me, who is not even associated with the college," Ms Parija added.

Mr Aaryan responded to her and said he spoke about Indian schools and colleges and was not pointing the fingers at her.

"I spoke about Indian schools and colleges, explicitly stating that I haven't said anything about you... In the second line, I mentioned that under the guise of a cultural program, there is dancing to item songs, so that's clear I'm not mentioning you anywhere. My intention was not to cause you any harm. I've shared my general opinion on the college system posting your video. Please read the original tweet statement once again and consider if I've said anything wrong about you," he said.

In a separate post, he then alleged that Ms Parija and her friend used "violent speech, threatened legal action, and mentioned putting him behind bars".

"Please proceed with your first option. As I clarified earlier, I didn't abuse you, and you acknowledged that (I've screenshots). So, if you're blaming and alleging me of abuse and violent slurs, do whatever you can. I am not deleting that post," he said.

Firstly, this video isn't your intellectual property; you don't own the rights, you're only a participant.



Secondly, under fair use for criticism, views, and opinions, I can use any content available in the public domain without claiming ownership.



Thirdly, if you had politely… https://t.co/3w5wBxnli8 — Prateekaaryan 𝕏 (@Prateek_Aaryan) February 16, 2024

Ms Parija then tagged Mumbai Police's X handle and said that she made "endless" requests to Mr Aaryan to take the down video but he "refused".

"After endless requests made to Prateek Aaryan to take my video down from his post where he is comparing the stage I'm dancing on as a kotha, in turn defaming me and damaging my reputation, he has refused to do so and has blackmailed me instead," she wrote. The police responded to her post and sought her contact details to speak to her about the matter.

We have followed you. Please share your contact details in DM. — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) February 17, 2024

Ms Parija on Sunday said that the media in Mr Aaryan's post has finally been disabled as a result of a copyright claim.

"Although the video hasn't been taken down by him and might still be available in this post in some areas," she added.