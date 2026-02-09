Woman Shames Man For Secretly Clicking Her Pics At Mumbai's Marine Drive: "Caught A Man The Age Of My Father"

A video from Mumbai's Marine Drive showing a woman confronting a man for allegedly filming and photographing her and another woman without their consent has sparked anger on social media. The woman was alerted of the breach by a passerby who noticed the man secretly recording. She then confronted the man publicly, checked his phone, and discovered recent images and videos of herself and another woman.

In the clip, the woman repeatedly asks him why he's doing it and even gets him to reveal his name. "You are old enough to be our father, yet you do such things? Why did you take my photo from behind?" the woman asks him. The man identifying himself as Rajiv first says that he clicked the pictures casually and then apologises, saying, "Sorry, I won't do it again," as the woman confronts him, asking, "Who gave you the right to take pictures of anyone?"

She also questioned his actions, pointing out he's married and likely has daughters. She demands he delete the pictures and asks if he took videos too

"I caught a man the age of my father secretly taking inappropriate photos and videos of me. Thanks to a kind stranger who alerted me, I was able to confront him and see the evidence myself. We shouldn't have to be ‘on guard' while looking at the ocean, but this is our reality," she wrote on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

"It is sickening that even in a crowded public space we are treated like objects for someone's 'collection.' I made sure he was shamed in public. I'm sharing this not to ruin the vibe of my feed but to remind you that this is happening in our favorite spots don't be afraid to make a scene Don't be afraid to demand their phone your privacy is worth more than anything. I'm posting this in the hopes that it reaches his family and the people who think they know him," she added.

Social Media Reaction

The incident sparked significant debate on social media platforms regarding privacy and the everyday precautions women feel forced to take in public spaces. Many praised her for "making a scene" to set clear boundaries.

One user on X wrote, "He has no shame at all. What's with that fake pitiful face!? He will just continue to do this people like him should be punished or at least fined heavily. If there is fine for breaking traffic rules then why not for this?"

Another commented, "I'm proud of you girl to speak up on this... This happened to me once and I couldn't say anything I moved from there.... I appreciate your courage... Now that you confronted him he'll not dare repeat it."

A third user said, "Casual clicking photos from behind? Bro, you're old enough to be their father and still acting like this? Disgusting. Name & shame is the least he deserves."

"Girls standing up and confronting him shows courage, and it sends a clear message unsafe and disrespectful behavior will not be tolerated, no matter the age or location. Mumbai like all cities must be safe for everyone to walk freely," added a fouth.