Mumbai And Coastal Maharashtra Likely To Get Heavy Rain, Says Met Office

Mumbai weather: Heavy rain is expected in coastal Maharashtra, says IMD

Coastal districts of Maharashtra are expected to get heavy Monsoon rainfall, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday. Senior meteorological scientist, KS Hosalikar tweeted, "Moderate to intense spells of rain are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Palghar, Thane, Mumbai and Raigad." The weather office has warned that due to the "strengthening of westerly winds along the west coast and a low pressure area, widespread heavy rainfall is likely to continue over coastal districts of Maharashtra till June 15."

Moderate to intense spells of rain very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Palghar, Thane, Mumbai & Raigad during next 3 hours. -IMD MUMBAI — K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) June 11, 2021

Several areas in Mumbai including Colaba, Kings Circle in Matunga saw waterlogging due heavy rain. The weather station in Colaba received 23.4 mm rainfall while Santacruz recorded 107.4 mm in the last 24 hours, says Met department in Mumbai.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Waterlogging at Kings Circle in Mumbai's Matunga as rain continues to lash the city pic.twitter.com/P6Xl6yQ0lI — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2021

Along with Maharashtra, coastal Karnataka is also expected to get heavy rain from June 12-15. Heavy rain is very likely in Kerala also during the same period.

The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of the north Arabian Sea and more areas in south Gujarat, south Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and most parts of north Bay of Bengal on Friday. "A low pressure area has formed over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal coasts, the IMD tweeted.

Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of North Arabian Sea and some more parts of south Gujarat region, south Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh and most parts of North Bay of Bengal and more parts of West Bengal today, the 11th June 2021. pic.twitter.com/dnzzaGKEQD — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 11, 2021

Due to this meteorological development, fairly widespread rain, thunderstorm and lightning is likely in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand,, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar during the next 2 days, the IMD added.