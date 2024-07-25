Flight Ops Hit In Mumbai Due To Heavy Rain, Parts Of City Waterlogged

Several areas are waterlogged after heavy rain in Mumbai, rescue work is on. IANS

Multiple flights have been delayed and cancelled due to heavy rain in Mumbai. Several areas have been flooded and two out of the seven lakes that supply water to the city are overflowing. Areas such as Sion, Chembur and Andheri have been severely affected. The weather office has issued a red alert for Mumbai till 8.30 am tomorrow, predicting extremely heavy rainfall at some places.

IndiGo has said heavy rain is "causing periodic delays in flight schedules" and asked passengers to check flight status before leaving for the airport. Air India has said the downpour is resulting in cancellation and diversion of some flights. The airline has offered full refunds or a one-time complimentary rescheduling for today's bookings.

SpiceJet, too, has warned that flight departures and arrivals may get affected and advised passengers to keep an eye on their flight status.

Traffic movement through Andheri subway has been stopped due to flooding.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has said Modak-Sagar lake and Vihar lake, two of the seven lakes supplying water to the city, are overflowing. The capacities of these lakes are 12,892 crore litres and 2,769 crore litres. The civic body has said announced a 10 per cent cut in Mumbai's water supply as the two lakes are overflowing.

Areas near Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra are also reeling under rain woes. Some areas in Thane such as Mumbra are waterlogged. In Pune, multiple residential complexes in Pimpri Chindwad are flooded. Three people have died in Pune after they were electrocuted while wading through water.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said the administration is alert and rescue agencies such as NDRF and SDRF have been instructed to keep vigil and rescue residents wherever needed. He has said that the state government has also spoken to the Army and said its help will be sought if required. "I am closely monitoring the situation. I appeal to Mumbaikars, please stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary," the Chief Minister said.

Speaking about the situation in Pune, Mr Shinde said he had spoken to officials in the city and will airlift people if required. He said he has spoken to the Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). "If the need arises, we have told them to airlift people. There is no need to worry."