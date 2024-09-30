'It Is Concluded...': Mumbai Civic Body's Report After Woman Falls In Manhole

Five days after 45-year-old Vimal Anil Gaikwad died - she fell into an open manhole she could not see on a waterlogged road in Mumbai's Andheri - an internal report seems to have cleared the city's civic body, which faces charges of negligence, of any responsibility.

In a statement released Monday evening the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said a "high-level inquiry" found the suburban Andheri road on which the horrific incident occurred is within the jurisdiction of the Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited and the contractor, Larsen & Toubro.

The municipal body said the accident site and surrounding area had been "in possession of MMRCL and L&T since 2015", and also claimed it had flagged "errors" found during a site inspection.

"It was submitted to MMRCL, via letters dated August 24 and August 29, 2024 to L&T, that the Municipal Corporation is bound to meet any defects during the Defect Liability Period (DLP)."

"Overall, it is concluded MMRCL and L&T are responsible for making good the defects at the accident sites," the municipal body said, stressing also that its officials "have taken action from time to time".

However, the city authority also acknowledged, since the road is a main road, the concerned municipal staff should have been vigilant when a red alert, for heavy rainfall, was declared.

The tragic incident took place at 9.20 pm near Gate 8 of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation office in Andheri East. Heavy rainfall had led to the street being fully flooded.

Mumbai police and fire brigade personnel took her to a local hospital where she was declared dead.

The cops have filed an ADR, or accidental death report.

Ms Gaikwad's husband, who filed a police complaint, said his wife was the family's breadwinner. "I am a sick man... my wife used to take care... We have lost everything and I want that whoever is at fault should be punished," he said.

Rain lashed Mumbai last week, inundating several roads and affecting flights at the city airport.

At least seven persons have died in separate manhole incidents in Mumbai this year.

The drain deaths also reveal a rise in thefts of manhole covers in the city.

In 2023, Mumbai recorded 791 manhole cover thefts. Manhole covers are made of cast iron and fetch a good price - Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 - in the black market, making them a preferred target of petty thieves.

