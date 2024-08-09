Labourer Dies While Cleaning Manhole In Mumbai

The labourer fell inside while it was being cleaned and was later declared dead. (Representational)

A 35-year-old labourer died after falling into a manhole in Borivali West in the northern part of Mumbai on Thursday, a civic official said.

The incident happened at 4:30pm near Ambaji Mandir close to Gokhale school on Shimpoli road and the victim has been identified as Sunil Siddharth Wakode, a contract worker.

"The manhole, which is part of the BMC sewerage line, was forcefully opened by a hotel owner for cleaning for which he deputed private contract labourers. While it was being cleaned, Wakhode fell inside. He was declared dead on arrival at Babasaheb Ambedkar hospital. Fire brigade and ward staff were sent to the site," a release said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)