Restrictions, Drop For Drunk People: Cities Prepare For New Year's Eve

As the country begins celebrations to bring in the new year, authorities across cities have heightened security and put measures in place to maintain law and order. While thousands of personnel will keep a hawk's eye on the busy parts of Delhi, authorities in Bengaluru have announced the provision of a drop-off facility to revellers in an extremely inebriated condition.

Here are the key measures in place across major cities for New Year's Eve celebrations:

Delhi

Delhi Police has intensified security arrangements across the national capital, deploying nearly 3,000 personnel to ensure public safety. He added that more than 50 checkpoints have been set up across the city to curb traffic violations and conduct checks for drunk driving using breath analysers. Around 60 party zones, including popular markets, malls and nightlife hubs, have been identified where intensified checking will be carried out.

On New Year's eve, the Delhi Traffic Police will not allow any vehicular traffic in the inner, middle or outer circle of Connaught Place from 7 p.m. on Wednesday, to prevent jams and allow seamless celebrations. In the area around India Gate, in case of heavy pedestrian movement, vehicles may not be allowed to go through C-Hexagon on Wednesday.

Similarly, the traffic police have made special arrangements to manage a rush of devotees coming to offer prayers at Jhandewalan Mandir.

To avoid inconvenience to the general public at Saket's Select City Mall, DLF Avenue Mall, and MGF Metropolitan Mall, traffic is diverted from certain points in the adjoining vicinity of Saket. These include Press Enclave Road and the internal roads of Saket and Pushp Vihar have been identified as affected, with Sheikh Sarai Red Light (Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg), Asian Market Light (MB Road), and PTS Malviya Nagar Light (Sri Aurobindo Marg) designated as diversion points. The advisory further stated that all median cut from Sheikh Sarai to Hauz Rani will remain closed, and heavy vehicles and DTC/Cluster will not be allowed to ply on both carriageways of Press Enclave Road.

Mumbai

The Mumbai police have deployed more than 17,000 personnel as part of elaborate security arrangements to maintain law and order. Large gatherings are expected at prominent places in the city, including the Gateway of India, Marine Drive, Girgaon Chowpatty, Bandra Bandstand, Juhu and Versova beaches starting Wednesday evening.

Police will use breath analyzer machines to test motorists and have warned that strict action will be taken against those creating noise or behaving inappropriately. Establishments such as bars, hotels, and farmhouses have been issued specific instructions to prevent patrons from driving under the influence of liquor.

The Maharashtra government has permitted establishments like eateries, restaurants, hotels, orchestra bars and pubs to operate till 5 am on January 1. According to the conditions, establishment owners will arrange private security guards inside and outside their premises to avoid law and order issues.

Bengaluru

The state government will drop "heavily drunk" people to their homes amid New Year's Eve celebrations, with 15 locations earmarked for people to rest untill their intoxication wears off. Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara said cases of people celebrating and getting intoxicated occur mainly in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi, Belagavi, and Mangaluru.

The Home Minister said that he issued instructions to bars and pubs, and added that the state government is paying attention to the arrangements to avoid a mishap in crowded places. Addressing the drink and drive cases and the possibility of wrongdoers entering the celebrations, he added that the government has instructed the police to wear body cameras and connect to the command centre.

Over 20,000 police personnel, supported by specialised women squads, have been deployed in Bengaluru to ensure public safety. 2,432 traffic police personnel and 400 traffic wardens will be deployed to monitor traffic and vehicular movement. Further, separate parking arrangements have been made for visitors at UB City, Garuda Mall, Shivajinagar BMTC Complex and Kamaraj Road. Parking has also been banned in the vicinity of Mall of Asia, Phoenix Mall, Orion Mall, and other pubs and establishments.

According to police, the arrangements include 78 watch towers, 164 women help desks, 55 ambulances and 37 fire tenders. Specialised units, including Quick Response Teams, C-SWAT teams, Hoysala and Cobra patrols, will also be deployed at key locations. MG Road Metro station will be closed for both entry and exit from 10 pm on December 31. Trains will halt at the adjacent Trinity and Cubbon Park stations for boarding and deboarding.

Surveillance camera-based facial recognition will be used to identify nuisance-mongers and anti-social elements.

The major stretch of roads where the traffic is banned include: M.G. Road from Anil Kumble Circle to Residency Road Junction near Mayo Hall; Brigade Road, from Cauvery Emporium Junction to Opera Junction; Church Street, from Brigade Road Junction to Museum Road Junction; Residency road, from Ashirvadam junction to Mayo hall junction; Museum Road from M.G. Road Junction to Old Madras Bank Road (SBI) Circle; Rest House Road from Museum Road Junction to Brigade Road Junction; Residency Cross Road to Residency Road Junction (Shankar Nag theatre).

Chennai

More than 25,000 police personnel deployed will be deployed across the city and its suburbs, involving personnel from the Greater Chennai Police, Tambaram City Police and Avadi City Police, will be supported by drones, CCTV surveillance, and special monitoring teams.

Police authorities have issued a strong advisory urging the public to cooperate with security personnel and adhere strictly to safety norms. Special emphasis has been laid on preventing drunken driving, reckless riding, and unruly behaviour during celebrations, with over 500 vehicle check-posts established across Chennai, Tambaram and Avadi. Establishments serving alcohol have been warned to ensure the safety of women patrons, and entry of minors into such premises has been strictly prohibited. The bursting of firecrackers has also been completely banned in public places and residential areas.

Beaches across Chennai and its suburbs -- including Marina, Santhome, Elliots, Neelangarai, Panaiyur and Kovalam -- will remain closed to the public from Wednesday evening until January 1, 2026.

Kolkata

The police will lay special focus on checking drunk and rash driving, especially by motorbikes, with approximately 2,000 police personnel to be deployed on the streets of Kolkata during the New Year celebrations. Senior officers, including the Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner, and Inspector rank officials, will be stationed at various locations.

Plainclothes police officers, a special team of women police officers called 'Winners', Quick Response Teams (QRT) and Heavy Radio Flying Squads (HRFS) will be on duty at Park Street. Four to five watchtowers have been installed in the area.

Security will also be reinforced at the Zoological Garden in Alipore, Victoria Memorial, Indian Museum, Maidan, Prinsep Ghat, and Millennium Park. Surveillance will be monitored from Lalbazar and the cops will also monitor metro services.

Hyderabad

Warning of zero tolerance for drunk driving, Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar announced special drunken driving checks will be conducted in 120 areas of the city on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1. "We will impose heavy fines, along with vehicle seizure, imprisonment, and cancellation of driving license," he posted on X.

"Strict action will be taken against rash driving, triple riding, and those creating nuisance in public places. Those who have consumed alcohol should not drive and instead opt for cabs or drivers," he said.