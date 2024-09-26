Woman Dies After Falling Into Mumbai Drain, FIR Filed Against Civic Body

Mumbai manhole death: The victim has been identified as Vimal Anil Gaikwad.

Mumbai Police have filed a case against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and a contractor over the death of a 45-year-old woman after falling into a drain during heavy rain yesterday. The civic body has also ordered an inquiry into the incident that occurred late night in Andheri. The victim has been identified as Vimal Anil Gaikwad.

Her husband, who had filed the police complaint, said Vimal was the breadwinner of the family. "I am a sick man, my wife used to take care of my house. We have lost everything, I want that whoever is at fault should be punished. We have lodged an FIR," he said.

The BMC, facing charges of negligence, said it has formed a three-member panel, led by a Deputy Commissioner, and sought a report within three days.

"A high-level inquiry committee consisting of three members has been formed. Deputy Commissioner of Zone 3, Devidas Kshirsagar, will chair the committee, while Chief Fire Officer Ravindra Ambulgekar and Chief Engineer (Quality) Avinash Tambe will be the other two members," the BMC said in a release.

Heavy rain threw life into disarray in the financial capital yesterday, submerging rail tracks and roads. Traffic came to a standstill and at least 14 inbound flights were diverted.

During the rain rampage, Gaikwad fell into an overflowing manhole near Gate number 8 of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation building in Andheri East. Cops and fire brigade personnel took her to Cooper Hospital, where she was declared dead.

Vehicular and rail traffic have now resumed in Mumbai as the city known for its busy lifestyle leaps back to normalcy.