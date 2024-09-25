Heavy Rain In Mumbai Leads To Waterlogging, Some Flights Diverted

Heavy rain in Mumbai hit traffic this evening

Heavy rain in Mumbai this evening flooded many roads and led to some flight diversions. Vehicles moved slowly on the flooded roads, leading to traffic jams in many parts of the country's financial capital.

SpiceJet and Vistara in posts on X said some flights have been diverted.

The weather office issued an alert for Mumbai and neighbouring districts, predicting "extremely heavy rainfall". The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast extremely heavy rain till Thursday morning.

Several suburbs in Mumbai have been receiving significant rain since afternoon today, with Mulund and its surroundings experiencing the heaviest rainfall, flooding low-lying areas.

The IMD's 5.30 pm forecast said it expected "extremely heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places" in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts.

IMD scientist Sushma Nair said a trough runs from north Konkan to south Bangladesh across a cyclonic circulation over south Chhattisgarh and its neighbourhood, extending to the middle tropospheric level tilting southwards with height.

"This will lead to fairly widespread to widespread light or moderate rainfall, and is very likely over Konkan and Goa during the week," she told news agency PTI.