Video Shows Sanitation Worker Run Over By Car In Mumbai, 2 Arrested

The civic worker kept fighting for his life for 10 days but succumbed to injuries on June 22.

A civic worker in Mumbai, who was cleaning a manhole, was killed after being run over by a car. The incident took please recently in the Kandivali area. The police have arrested two people and registered a case under stringent sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The worker fought for his life in a hospital for more than 10 days but succumbed to his injuries. Employing a person for manually scavenging is a punishable offence but several instances are still reported from across the country.

In the clip from Mumbai, recorded by a CCTV installed in the area, two workers are seen cleaning the manhole manually. One of them is inside the sewer while the other worker is seen picking up the waste material and throwing it away.

As the video progresses, the worker inside the manhole, identified as 37-year-old Jagveer Yadav, bends down to pick up the waste but before he could come out, a blue Hyundai i20 is seen running over him.

The car river stops and is seen moving the vehicle back. The other worker and people nearby rush to help Yadav and pull him out. The worker appears to have lost consciousness.

Ajay Bansal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Zone XI), is quoted as saying by news agency ANI that the incident took place near Sukh Shanti housing society on June 11. "On 22nd June, the injured sanitation worker passed away. After the incident, the car driver and sanitation work contractor were arrested," Mr Bansal further said.

The police have registered a case under Sections 304 (A) (causing death by negligence), 336 (endangering the life or personal safety of others) and 279 (rash driving), the officer informed.

He also said that the two arrested accused - car driver Vinod Udhwani and contractor Ajay Shukla - were later released on bail.