Mumbai Man, 22, Dies By Suicide After Slapping Wife: Police

The man worked as a delivery agent and had recently got married, the official said. (Representational)

A 22-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after slapping his wife and rendering her unconscious at their house in the central suburbs Mumbai, police said on Monday.

The incident took place at MHADA colony in Sion-Koliwada area on Sunday night, an official said.

Ranjeet Devendra quarrelled with his wife and slapped her multiple times, due to which she fell unconscious, he said.

The woman on regaining consciousness found her husband hanging from the ceiling fan, the official said.

Devendra was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on admission, he said.

The man worked as a delivery agent and had recently got married, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death was registered.



