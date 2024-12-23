Steering, Throttle Fault May Be Behind Mumbai Ferry Crash, Crew Knew: Sources

The Navy craft is currently in the custody of naval authorities.

The collision between a Navy boat and a passenger ferry off the coast of Mumbai on December 18, which resulted in 15 deaths, was likely caused by a technical malfunction in the steering assembly and in the throttle quadrant which governs the speed of the boat, Navy sources have said. The boat was travelling at a high speed when it made an impact with the tourist ferry.

A survivor on board the Navy vessel, who belonged to the manufacturer of the boat which was being tested before induction, has indicated that the crew was aware of the malfunction when the collision took place.

Videos of the incident show an effort being made to steer the craft away from the ferry but the Navy boat was unable to turn away sharply enough to avoid the accident.

The Navy craft, a Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat (RHIB), was undergoing engine trials at high speed, lost control and collided with the passenger ferry Neel Kamal. The ferry, carrying more than 100 passengers, was en route from the Gateway of India to Elephanta Island, a popular tourist destination known for its ancient cave temples.

The collision caused the ferry to sink in the Arabian Sea, making it one of the deadliest maritime accidents in the city's harbour. Naval helicopters and boats, along with Coast Guard vessels, were deployed in search and rescue operations following the incident.

Of the 113 individuals aboard the two vessels, 15 died, while 98 others were rescued, including two who were injured. On the Navy craft, which had six crew members, only two survived.

According to records from the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB), the Neel Kamal was licensed to carry a maximum of 84 passengers and six crew members. However, the ferry was overloaded at the time of the collision.

The MMB has since cancelled the ferry's licence and launched its own investigation into the matter. A case has been registered against the Navy craft's driver at the Colaba police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including charges related to negligence, endangering public safety and rash navigation. The Navy craft is currently in the custody of naval authorities, though police have indicated they will request access to the vessel as needed for their investigation.