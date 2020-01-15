'Mumbai Eye' Being Planned Near Sea Link Bridge, Similar To 'London Eye'

The proposal is to set up the observation wheel close to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link (File)

The Maharashtra government is thinking over a proposal to build "Mumbai Eye", modeled on the iconic "London Eye" to enable tourists to get a vantage view of the city's skyline.

The proposal to set up the observation wheel close to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, ahead of the toll plaza, came up for discussion in the weekly Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar told reporters.

He said the government will find out if there are any Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) issues before going ahead with the project.

"London Eye" is the observation wheel on the banks of the Thames river. It is most popular paid tourist attraction in the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, Mr Pawar said the finance department being led by him has started budget preparations.

"We will try to give a good budget that will provide a right direction to the state," he said, replying to a query about availability of funds to implement various schemes in view of the revenue deficit.

Mr Pawar said he was interacting with financial experts as well as officials with an objective to put the economy on the right track.