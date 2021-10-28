LIVE: Aryan Khan Bail Hearing To Resume Shortly In Drugs-On-Cruise Case

Aryan Khan Case: Aryan Khan has been in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail since October 8.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan did not get bail yesterday as the hearing in the drugs case will continue today after 2:30pm. Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh will reply on behalf of the anti-drugs agency Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) today. Mr Singh has said he'll take an hour to conclude the arguments.

Yesterday, advocates Amit Desai, Mukul Rohatgi and Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh argued on behalf of the accused. Mr Desai, appearing for accused Arbaaz Merchant, said the court was misled into believing during the first remand that it's a conspiracy case. He said the arrested persons must be informed of grounds of their arrest.

Mr Deshmukh, representing accused Munmum Dhamecha, said she had no connection with the recoveries made during the searches on the cruise.

Aryan Khan has been in jail since October 8. He was arrested after drug raids on a cruise ship party on October 2 by the NCB. Aryan Khan has been denied bail twice before. The special anti-drugs court that denied him bail last week said he knew about charas hidden in his friend Arbaaz Merchant's shoe, and this amounted to "conscious possession". Arbaaz Merchant was also arrested along with Aryan and 18 others.

Here are the LIVE updates on Aryan Khan's Bail Hearing: