"Welcome Home Prince Aryan": SRK Fans Celebrate Outside Mannat Home

Fans celebrate outside Mannat with banner and crackers after Aryan Khan gets bail

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's fans gathered outside his iconic Mumbai residence - Mannat - to celebrate as the Bombay High Court granted bail to the actor's son Aryan Khan, three weeks after his arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case.

Two men are seen holding up a banner - Welcome Home Prince Aryan - that has a photo of Shah Rukh Khan with his son, as the others burst crackers. "Three cheers for Aryan Khan" - the crowd was heard hurrahing for the star son.

"We love Shah Rukh Khan," was the unanimous message from the fans who spoke to NDTV. "We come here every day hoping today the bail will be granted. But we return home disappointed every night," one of them said as another quipped: "Haar ke jeetne waale ko Bazigar kehte hain!" - a reference to the superstar's film Baazigar.

Aryan Khan, 23, was taken into custody on October 3, hours after drug raids on a cruise ship party by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The star son has been in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail since October 8 and had been denied bail twice.

The film industry, which rallied behind the star son since he was taken into custody by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 2, came out in support of the Bombay High Court decision.

"Thank God. As a father I am so relieved ... May all good and positive things happen," tweeted actor R Madhavan.

"I'm very happy that Aryan Khan has gotten bail but also very upset with a system that kept a young man behind bars for more than 25 days for something he never did. That has to change. God bless you and be strong Aryan Khan," filmmaker Sanjay Gupta wrote on Twitter.

Actor Shruti Seth wrote shared a news article, captioning it: "3 weeks of trauma".

"Congratulations to #AryanKhan and to the other accused for getting bail. I'm so happy that it was finally granted, bro," tweeted singer Mika.

Actor Hrithik Roshan was one of the first celebrities to write an emotional note to Aryan Khan when he was in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail.

"I've known you as a kid and I've known you as a man. Own it. Own everything you experience. They are your gifts. Trust me. In time when you connect the dots... I promise you, It's gonna make sense," Hrithik Roshan wrote in the note posted on Instagram, along with a photo of Aryan.

Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB after officials in disguise raided a party on the Cordelia Cruise ship that was on its way to Goa on October 2.