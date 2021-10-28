'SRK Had Tears Of Joy': Ex-Attorney General Who Fought For Aryan Khan Bail

India's former atorney General Mukul Rohatgi had represented Aryan Khan in the Bombay High Court. (File)

Megastar Shah Rukh Khan greeted the news of bail for his son, Aryan Khan -- arrested in connection with the drugs-on-cruise case -- with "tears of joy", said India's former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, who had represented him in the Bombay High Court.

Twice earlier Aryan Khan's bail had been refused and the 23-year-old has spent 24 days in jail.

Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail by the Bombay High Court this evening. Their release can happen only after the High Court's written order tomorrow - enabling them to attend Diwali at home.

In Aryan Khan's case, he would also be able to be with his father on his birthday, November 2.