Mumbai Court Acquits Dawood Ibrahim's Brother Iqbal Kaskar In Extortion Case

A special MCOCA court in Mumbai on Friday acquitted fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar in an extortion case.

Iqbal Kaskar was tried for offences under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act as well as Indian Penal Code sections 384 (extortion), 386 (extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) and 387 (putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt, in order to commit extortion).

He was acquitted of all charges by special judge BD Shelke. The reasoned order was not available yet.

Iqbal Kaskar, lodged in Thane jail currently, will not be released since a money laundering case is pending against him.

As per the police, Iqbal Kaskar sought Rs 30 lakh and four flats from a real estate developer in Thane in 2015.

Iqbal Kaskar had allegedly got one flat registered in the name of a co-accused (who has died) and extorted Rs 30 lakh.

An FIR was registered against Iqbal Kaskar and another accused at Kasarwadavali police station in Thane. Provisions of MCOCA were invoked based on previous offences.

Fugitive gangster Chhota Shakeel has been shown as wanted accused in the case.

