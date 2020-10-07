Mumbai Cops' Warning To Media As Rhea Chakraborty Set To Walk Out Of Jail

Rhea Chakraborty was mobbed by media last month.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty. who was arrested in drugs case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, was granted bail this morning by the Bombay High Court. The 28-year-old actor is set to walk out of jail, nearly a month after she was arrested, and the Mumbai Police has warned the reporters against "endangering lives".

Watch | "You cannot chase any advocate or any person you wish to interview. Mumbai police will take strict action against such persons" : Sangram Singh Nishandar, Mumbai Police Deputy Commissioner to media outside Mumbai High Court pic.twitter.com/8cqxuXpbKg — NDTV (@ndtv) October 7, 2020

"You cannot chase the vehicle of any celebrity, advocate or any person you wish to interview. You cannot endanger your life, the life of that person or normal people walking on the roads. It's an offence. We will stern action, not only against the driver but against the person instigating, instructing the person to do such a chase," Sangram Singh Nishandar, Mumbai Police Deputy Commissioner, told reporters.