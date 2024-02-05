Mumbai Comedian Turns To Internet After Ex-landlord Withholds Deposit, Police Comes To His Rescue

"Super grateful to @MumbaiPolice for resolving this immediately," Mr Swaroop wrote

A Mumbai-based comedian's recent post on X, formerly Twitter recently went viral. Kashyap Swaroop turned to internet seeking assistance after his landlord failed to refund the security deposit despite promises to do so. Mr Swaroop shared screenshots of his chat with the landlord on X.

In one post, Mr Swaroop wrote, "My landlord asked me to vacate my home before termination of the lock-in period. He has yet to refund 60% of my security deposit despite my vacating the house in excellent condition. Are there any lawyers who can help recover the rest? He is avoiding my calls and messages."

The WhatsApp chat showed Mr Swaroop reminding the landlord about the refund and warning of legal action if necessary. The landlord replied, "Pls do what you have to do. Thanks."

Along with the screenshot of the chat, Mr Swaroop wrote, "Landlords are on a massive ego trip. Any help is appreciated."

Landlords are on a massive ego trip. Any help appreciated. This is @stonedkold. https://t.co/JEhugB6GQypic.twitter.com/2bBRGjl2Cl — Kashyap Swaroop (@LowKashWala) February 2, 2024

Mr Swaroop's post soon went viral on social media and accumulated more than 7 lakh views and a range of comments offering advice. One user wrote, "Never hand over keys without a full refund."

Another user commented, "You may have vacated/emptied the house. But the possession may still be with you. You can tell this to the landlord and ask him not to disturb your possession. Go put a lock on the door outside and send him a message."

Mr Swaroop sought help from Mumbai Police and fortunately, the landlord returned the deposit.

In an update, Mr Swaroop expressed gratitude and wrote, "Thanks to everyone who helped, shared their experiences, and gave me some solace here. Of course, this story has a much longer backstory (lack of awareness around EVs, unethical CCTV monitoring, intimidation), but I got some closure."

"Went to the cops. They called up the douche in question. Asked him to come to the police station to explain his side of the story. He immediately insisted he'd transferred the deposit. My bank statement showed he didn't. An hour later, I had it," Mr Swaroop informed.