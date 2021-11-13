Mumbai Achieves 100% First Dose Covid Vaccination Target: Minister

Rajesh Tope said Mumbai is probably the first city in India to achieve the vaccination feat (File)

Mumbai has achieved 100 per cent COVID-19 vaccine first dose target with all eligible beneficiaries above the age of 18 getting covered, possibly making it the first city in the country to do so, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday.

He said 92,36,500 people in the metropolis have received the first dose, while 59,83,452 have got the second dose as well.

He congratulated Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Chahal and Mayor Kishori Pednekar for the feat.

"Mumbai has administered the first dose of the COVID-9 vaccine to 100 per cent of the eligible population. Mumbai is probably the first city in the country to achieve this mark," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)