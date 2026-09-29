Multi-Crore Land Fraud Busted In Kashmir. Revenue Officer, Broker Arrested

An organised land mafia operating in connivance with revenue officials has been unearthed in Kashmir. An in-depth investigation by the Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch has revealed a systematic racket in which property is sold multiple times to different buyers after land records are manipulated.

According to a senior Crime Branch official, a Tehsildar (revenue officer) and a property broker are central to the scam.

Mufti Manzoor, a retired government official, said he has been fighting to reclaim possession of his half-acre of land worth over Rs 3 crore for the last 10 years. Manzoor had purchased the land in Balhama, on the outskirts of Srinagar. The revenue officer who signed the mutation in his name is part of the racket.

"Less than one month after the Tehsildar signed the mutation in my name, he cancelled it in connivance with the land broker. He manipulated mutations, falsified title deeds, and altered land records," said Manzoor.

According to investigations, as soon as a mutation is cancelled, property brokers are able to obtain fresh land extracts, allowing the same plots to be sold again to new buyers. The process is repeated, and the property eventually changes hands multiple times.

Manzoor, who currently lives in Australia, says he views this as a fight against the larger land mafia in Kashmir rather than just an isolated personal case.

"Since 2017, I have been fighting the case after I found my land had been fenced off with a house being constructed on it, despite my never having sold the property," said Manzoor.

He added that when he visited the revenue officer concerned with his complaint, she was rude and tried to justify her actions.

"I contacted senior officers, including District Collector Srinagar, Syed Abid Rashid Shah. The DC ordered a probe, and it took years to establish that the Tehsildar had manipulated land records in connivance with a broker. During the process, I found dozens of people who have been duped by an organised land mafia," said Manzoor.

Following Crime Branch investigations and a probe by the Revenue Department, Manzoor said his ownership of the land was restored, but he is still fighting for possession because the land was sold and resold to other buyers.

"Following investigations, the Revenue Secretary revoked the fraudulent mutation and restored my ownership. But I am still unable to get back possession of my land. They (officials) say it is a civil matter now and only a court can restore possession," said Manzoor.

The Crime Branch probe revealed that Manzoor's case is not an isolated incident but part of a larger racket. By tampering with revenue records, the land mafia repeatedly flips properties without the knowledge or consent of the rightful owners.

A senior Crime Branch official said they arrested Tehsildar Nusrat Aziz and land broker Reyaz Ahmad Bhat in connection with the fraud last year. Both are currently out on bail.

"The accused Tehsildar was in our custody for 15 days, and we have already filed a chargesheet in the case," the Crime Branch officer who supervised the probe said.

"So far, no departmental action has been taken against the accused Tehsildar, despite her being arrested for 15 days and a chargesheet being filed in the case," the officer added.

According to the Crime Branch officer, they have registered four cases against Bhat. He is allegedly involved in manipulating land records and selling the same land to multiple buyers in connivance with revenue officials.

In Manzoor's case, investigators found that the accused Revenue official cancelled the mutation and allowed Bhat to obtain a fresh land extract and sell the property again. Out of the half-acre land, one Kanal was also transferred to the accused revenue officer, the investigation revealed.

While the revenue officer claimed she had purchased the land from Bhat, investigators stated that the manipulation and alteration of land records pointed to a clear case of quid pro quo.