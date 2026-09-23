"They Look So Happy": Anantnag Liquor Case Photo Goes Viral For Arrested Men's Cheerful Expressions

A routine liquor seizure in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district has unexpectedly become a social media talking point after a photograph of two arrested men went viral, mainly because of their unusually cheerful expressions. The two men were apprehended by police during naka checking at Bondialgam Crossing in Anantnag. According to the police, 21 liquor bottles were seized during the operation.

Anantnag Police shared details of the action on its official X account along with a photograph of the two men. In the picture, both are seen standing next to each other while holding papers displaying details such as the FIR number and location.

What caught people's attention, however, was their reaction to the camera. Instead of looking tense or worried, both men were seen smiling broadly.

The unexpected expressions quickly turned a routine police update into a viral post. The picture has gone viral with more than 8 lakh views on X, with users flooding the comments with jokes, memes and theories about why the two men looked so happy despite being featured in an arrest-related post.

See the post here:

One user jokingly questioned why the duo appeared to be in such a good mood. Another quipped that, at least, they had followed one important instruction - looking at the camera and smiling.

A third user said, "That's the most happiest bootleggers ever caught on camera." A fourth user joked, "Those people are smiling; it seems there is still some secret stash left somewhere."

"But why are they laughing... Before getting the photo taken, you didn't tell them that you're preparing their marriage biodata, did you?" added a fifth.

Some users speculated that the men may have been asked to smile while the photograph was being taken. Others turned the unusual mugshots into memes, pointing out the striking contrast between the serious police action and the cheerful faces in the picture.

The reason behind the smiles, however, appears to be much simpler. According to a police official, the two men initially looked visibly tense when they were asked to pose for the photographs. They were then asked to smile for the camera and apparently took the instruction quite literally.