Mulayam Singh Yadav Admitted To Hospital In Gurgaon

Hospital authorities have not given an update on Mulayam Singh Yadav's health condition.

All India | | Updated: June 11, 2019 03:56 IST
Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted to a hospital in Lucknow on Sunday after his blood sugar levels rose.


Gurgaon: 

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav was flown from Lucknow and admitted to a private hospital in Gurgaon Monday night, a party spokesperson said.

Hospital authorities however could not be contacted immediately for update on his health condition.

The 79-year-old leader was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow on Sunday for a routine check-up after his blood sugar level rose. He was discharged after a few hours.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met him at his residence in Lucknow and enquired about his health.



