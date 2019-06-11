Mulayam Singh Yadav Admitted To Hospital In Gurgaon

Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted to a hospital in Lucknow on Sunday after his blood sugar levels rose.

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav was flown from Lucknow and admitted to a private hospital in Gurgaon Monday night, a party spokesperson said.

Hospital authorities however could not be contacted immediately for update on his health condition.

The 79-year-old leader was admitted to Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow on Sunday for a routine check-up after his blood sugar level rose. He was discharged after a few hours.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met him at his residence in Lucknow and enquired about his health.