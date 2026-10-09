Mukul Sangma Says No To BJP In Meghalaya, Claims Trinamool Won't Break

Trinamool Congress leader and Meghalaya Leader of Opposition Mukul Sangma on Thursday ruled out joining the BJP or any other national party, while asserting that the TMC cannot be weakened in the state.

Sangma, a former Meghalaya chief minister, was responding to questions about whether the saffron party had approached him amid speculation of possible attempts to weaken the TMC in the state.

"BJP can never break TMC in Meghalaya. And as far as I am concerned, Mukul Sangma is not joining the BJP nor any political party, no national party," he said.

Sangma's remarks come amid the BJP's intensified expansion strategy in Meghalaya and the reported movement of eight UDP MLAs towards the party, which will take its strength to 10.

Asked whether the BJP had approached him, Sangma declined to confirm or deny any such outreach.

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"I don't have to be specific to this answer because I would like to at least respectfully say that I will not answer that. Even if they approach me, I will not tell you," he said.

"You cannot rule out BJP approaching many people. I have given examples of other states. Why do I give these examples? You have to read between the lines," he added.

There has been political speculation in the state over the strength and future of the TMC, which emerged as the principal opposition party in the state after several former Congress leaders, including Sangma, joined the party in 2021.

The TMC currently has five MLAs in the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly.

Asked whether the BJP's lotus was blooming in Meghalaya, Sangma responded with a pointed dismissal of the party's claim. "BJP thought it will bloom but it never bloomed. It is their desire," Sangma said.

The former Chief Minister argued that the BJP's expansion cannot be judged merely by counting the number of legislators it has been able to attract. In a state where regional political formations have traditionally played a significant role, Sangma maintained that voters cannot be treated as an automatic extension of the political loyalties of elected representatives.

"Political parties in Meghalaya need not be worried about BJP's expansion plan because it is the people who will decide and not the MLAs, not their workers," Sangma said.