Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Backs Review of Foreign Funding Bill

Prestone Tynsong, Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya and NPP chief, has stressed that concerns over proposed amendments to Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) are not limited to Christian organisations, as the proposed changes have implications for all organisations receiving foreign contributions.

Tynsong welcomed the decision to refer the proposed Bill to a Joint Parliamentary Committee for detailed examination, saying concerns raised by various NGOs, including Christian organisations, should be considered during the scrutiny process. He also welcomed the inclusion of Meghalaya MP James PK Sangma as a special invitee to the committee.

Earlier this week, Congress MP from Tura, Saleng Sangma, sparked controversy when he told reporters that he has sought intervention from groups and individuals outside India to take up concerns on the FCRA issue with the government. Sangma said he had approached delegates from the US, Australia, Korea, England, Mexico and African countries, seeking appeals to the Centre to withdraw the proposed amendments.

He said he had also met Union Ministers, President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan and urged international representatives to draw the Centre's attention to concerns surrounding the proposed FCRA changes.

The intervention comes amid concerns among church and community leaders in Meghalaya that tighter FCRA provisions could affect schools, colleges, hospitals, hostels and welfare programmes dependent on foreign contributions, particularly in remote and far-flung areas.

The groups have urged the Centre to take Meghalaya's geographical challenges and the role of these institutions into account.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has said the state is engaging constructively with the Centre on the FCRA framework while seeking to ensure that the concerns of organisations are addressed.

He has also announced the establishment of an FCRA Cell under the Home Department to facilitate applications and compliance and help fast-track the process for genuine organisations working for public welfare.