After 37 Years, 59-Year-Old Meghalaya Man Returns To Take Class 10 Exam

Nearly four decades after dropping out of school, 59-year-old Sylvester Shadap in Meghalaya is preparing to return to the examination hall, determined to complete his Class-10 education and inspire others who had to leave their studies unfinished.

Shadap, who left school in 1989, is the oldest among 9,767 former dropouts registered as private candidates for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination under Meghalaya's Second Chance Learning Programme, officials said. The programme offers those who left school an opportunity to resume their studies and complete Class-10.

"Returning for the SSLC examination is about setting an example. I want to encourage the children of this generation, my own family, and those who had dropped out of school," Shadap, a resident of Thadrang Umngem village in Ri Bhoi district, said. Shadap recalled that he had to drop out of school to take on responsibilities at home and help his family.

"Financial difficulties made it difficult for me to continue my education. At that time, supporting my family was more important than school. Years passed, but I always felt I had left something unfinished. I never imagined I would get another opportunity to complete my Class-10 at the age of 59," he told PTI.

The Second Chance Learning Programme has no upper age limit, allowing adolescents, young adults and older learners from all 12 districts of Meghalaya to re-enter the education system, the officials said.

The initiative is a joint effort of the Meghalaya government, Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) and Meghalaya Programme for Adolescent Wellbeing, Empowerment and Resilience (MPOWER). The examination is scheduled for December.

The journey for Shadap's return to education, however, has come with its own challenges. After a 37-year gap, he had to adjust to a curriculum that is markedly different from the one he knew as a student.

"Adapting to the changes in the curriculum has definitely been a challenge. But, I am determined to work hard for the exam and succeed," he said.

Macdonald Marabaniang, Director of the Shillong Regional Office of MBOSE, said the response to the private SSLC demonstrated that many people who had been forced to leave school still wanted an opportunity to complete their education.

"We hope these learners will use this opportunity to continue their education," he said. The programme has 171 notified learning and assessment centres across Meghalaya. Ri Bhoi district has 690 registered candidates, Marabaniang said.

"The private SSLC structure is aimed at learners who may have discontinued their education due to financial difficulties, family responsibilities, migration, early marriage, geographical barriers or other circumstances," he said.

The programme's scope extends beyond the SSLC examination, with learners being connected to opportunities in higher secondary education, vocational education and skills training, the official said.

It is also aligned with the National Education Policy's emphasis on flexible learning, inclusion, re-entry into education and lifelong learning, he added. For people like Shadap, the initiative offers more than a route back to the classroom. "It represents an opportunity to resume an educational journey that had appeared to end decades ago," a beaming Shadap said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)