"Every Child Can Shine": Students' Classroom Ramp Walk Video Moves Internet

A heartwarming video from a school in Meghalaya has gone viral, showcasing a creative classroom moment that's leaving the internet smiling. In an unexpected but delightful twist, students at St Dominic Savio Higher Secondary School in Garobadha were invited by their teacher, Tengsmart M Sangma, to participate in an impromptu ramp walk inside the classroom.

"The video, shared on Instagram by Tengsmart M Sangma, opens with the words, 'Every child can shine once they overcome their fears,' perfectly setting the tone for what follows."

The video captures students confidently walking between desks. Cheered on by their classmates, some students added their own flair-dancing, striking poses, and even acting out characters from their syllabus.

The joyful activity not only sparked laughter and applause in the classroom but also struck a chord online. Internet users praised the teacher's initiative for fostering creativity and boosting students' confidence.

"They are so cuteeee and confident," one user commented. Another wrote, "Mind-blowing kids' performance."

Sangma explained that the activity was designed to let students express their aspirations and relate classroom learning to fun moments. "When I asked them to act according to their life aims, they performed with full energy," he noted in the caption.

The video has since become a viral sensation, with many users calling it a refreshing reminder of the simple joys of school life and the powerful impact of thoughtful teaching.