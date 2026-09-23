8 UDP MLAs Join BJP, Making It 2nd Largest Political Party In Meghalaya

Eight of the United Democratic Party (UDP) legislators joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi on Wednesday, marking a major political realignment in Meghalaya after months of discussions between the legislators and the BJP leadership.

The eight legislators are Lahkmen Rymbui (Amlarem), former minister Kyrmen Shylla (Khliehriat), Olan Singh Suin (Mawsynram), Mathew Beyondstar Kurbah (Mawphlang), Mayralborn Syiem (Nongpoh), Pius Marwein (Ranikor), Synshar Thabah (Sohiong) and Balajied Synrem (Shella).

The legislators joined the BJP in the presence of senior party leaders, with BJP national spokesperson and senior leader Sambit Patra addressing a press conference in New Delhi on the development.

The development comes after weeks of political speculation and sustained talks over the legislators' future and a range of issues concerning Meghalaya.

The entry of the eight MLAs is set to reshape the state's political arithmetic and could have wider implications for the ruling alliance and the run-up to the 2028 Assembly elections.

Former MLA and UDP leader Dr Jemino Mawthoh had joined the BJP on September 12.

With these 10 MLAs, the BJP will become the second-largest party in the Meghalaya Assembly after the NPP. The MLAs had placed specific demands before the BJP leadership:

Including the Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule, legally resuming coal mining, and securing approval for amendments to the MRSSA.