Air India Pilot Fails Alcohol Test Before Zurich-Delhi Flight, Suspended

An Air India co-pilot has been suspended after he failed an alcohol test before the flight at the Zurich Airport on September 6, weeks after airline's another pilot had tested positive for marijuana following the Phuket-Delhi flight.

The first officer was removed from the aircraft shortly before the takeoff to Delhi after authorities suspected he had consumed alcochol, officials said.

He failed a preliminary test and the results of a secondary test, also conducted in Zurich, are awaited.

He was later repatriated to India as a passenger, and remains under suspension pending the final medical examination report, officials said.

The flight, AI 151, could not be operated as scheduled. It operated the next day.

"Air India maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any violation of safety, regulatory or company protocols. Any confirmed breach is dealt with firmly and action in accordance with regulatory requirements and company policy is enforced," the airline said in a statement.

"To reinforce a culture of discipline, compliance and accountability, Air India has reiterated to all flight crew the critical responsibility of operating to the highest standards of safety, professionalism and integrity. The airline conducts regular awareness and compliance training, mandates testing for psychoactive substances, and enforces strict disciplinary measures that may go beyond minimum regulatory requirements," it added.

Air India Pilot Found With Marijuana In His Bloodstream

The pilot in command of an Air India flight from Phuket to Delhi that encountered a sudden loss of altitude on August 4 had tested positive for marijuana in a drug test twice.

The aircraft, AI-2379, carrying 137 passengers and eight crew members, had suddenly lost about 300 feet of altitude while it was flying over Odisha. More than 20 passengers and four crew members had suffered injuries. The Airbus A320neo aircraft later landed safely in Delhi.

The dismissed pilot, Sudeep Vashistha, had said that he was on medication for "sleep difficulty".

"I disclose, for completeness, that I had separately been experiencing sleep difficulty over a preceding period, related to personal circumstances, for which I had been prescribed medication by my family doctor," Vashistha had said in a flight safety statement.

"During the layover, I personally attempted rest; sleep did not come easily, and I judged that light activity such as walking would be constructive for sleep quality," he had said.

Dope Test For All Air India Pilots

Following the incident, Air India had ordered a fresh mandatory dope test for all its pilots.

The airline said it has also taken additional measures to reinforce compliance among employees.

The measure include mandatory testing for psychoactive substances, enhanced awareness programmes, reinforcement of reporting obligations and regulatory expectations, continued monitoring of compliance trends and operational conduct.