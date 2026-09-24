Air India Express Offers 10% Discount On Tickets To Students, Allows 25 Kg Baggage

Air India Express has announced a special offer for students ahead of the festive season. Under the offer, students can get a 10 per cent discount on domestic flight fares, along with extra baggage and a low-cost date change option.

The offer will be available until October 20, 2026 through the airline's booking channels.

Air India Express Student Offer: What Students Get

Students will get a 10 per cent discount on domestic Value fares. They can also carry up to 25 kg of baggage instead of the usual 15 kg. This includes an additional 10 kg of baggage.

Students who book directly through the Air India Express website or mobile app can change their travel date for Rs 99.

The airline has also said that customers booking domestic or international flights directly through its website or app can get an additional 5% discount using the VIBES code, subject to the applicable terms and conditions.

Who Can Avail The Student Offer?

Students must be at least 12 years old to avail of the offer. They must carry a valid student photo ID issued by a recognised educational institution.

The ID should mention the student's name and date of birth. Students will have to show it during check-in at the airport.

Other Air India Express Offer

The airline is also offering up to Rs 600 off on domestic and international flight bookings made using eligible Visa debit or credit cards. Customers can use the VISAFLY code for this offer, which is valid until October 9, 2026.

According to Air India Express, the airline operates more than 500 flights every day and connects 48 domestic and 16 international destinations. Its fleet has more than 100 Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 aircraft.