Pics: Mukesh Ambani Visits Somnath Temple In Gujarat, Donates 1.51 Crores

New Delhi:

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani visited Somnath Mahadev temple in Gujarat on the occasion of Maha Shivratri today. He was seen offering prayers with his son and chairman of Reliance Jio Akash Ambani.

Mr Ambani also donated Rs 1.51 crore to the Somnath temple trust, reported news agency ANI.

The father and son were seen with folded hands in various photos from their visit. In one of the photos, a priest was seen offering sandal paste and a stole to the Ambanis.

Last year in September, Mukesh Ambani had visited Lord Venkateswara temple in Andhra Pradesh's Tirumala and made an offering of Rs 1.5 crore. He was accompanied by his son Anant's fiancee Radhika Merchant and Reliance Retail Ltd Director Manoj Modi.

