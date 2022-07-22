Mukesh Ambani, Family's Security Can Stay With Centre, Says Supreme Court

Mukesh Ambani and his family's security cover had been challenged in the Tripura High Court.

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family in Mumbai can continue to have security provided by the central government, the Supreme Court ruled on Friday, dismissing a case challenging the provision.

Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli allowed the appeal of the central government challenging the Tripura High Court's direction on a Public Interest Litigation or PIL.

Late last month, the court had put on hold the orders of the Tripura High Court on the petition challenging the security provided to the industrialist and his family in Mumbai.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the centre, had said that the petitioner Bikash Saha in Tripura has nothing to do with the security of individuals provided in Mumbai.

The Tripura High Court had passed two interim orders on May 31 and June 21 and asked the central government to place the original file maintained by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) regarding threat perception and assessment report of Mr Ambani, his wife and children based on which security has been granted to them.