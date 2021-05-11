Sachin Waze, Accused In Ambani Security Scare Case, Sacked By Mumbai Police

Sachin Waze, the suspended police officer under investigation over his alleged role in planting explosives outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai house, has been permanently sacked. The office of the Mumbai Police Commissioner issued the order for Waze's dismissal from service citing constitutional provisions.

"API Sachin Hindurao Waze has been dismissed from police service. Order has been issued today under Provision of 311(2)(B) Constitution of India by Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai," the police said.

The National Investigation Agency that has been investigating the recovery of scores of gelatine sticks (explosives) inside an abandoned car near Mr Ambani's multi-storey house in Mumbai had arrested the ex-officer after making claims of finding incriminating evidence against him.

Sachin Waze is currently in judicial custody in the Maharashtra capital.

The agency is also probing the death of a Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran, the owner of the car, who was found dead at a creek near Mumbai in March, days after he had reported the vehicle stolen.

Mr Hiran's wife has alleged Waze had used the car for months before it went missing. She blames the ex-officer for her husband's death.